Madagascar/La Réunion (France) – Tropical Cyclone Dumazile (COGIC, GDACS, Tropical Storm Risk, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 March 2018)

Tropical Cyclone Dumazile is moving southward between Madagascar and La Réunion Island with winds up to 120 km/h (Category 1 hurricane) strengthening (up to Category 3 hurricane) in the upcoming days.

Dumazile's centre is likely to stay over water, and off the eastern shore of Madagascar, meaning the highest wind gusts will be found there as well. However, heavy rainfall and strong winds should be expected both in eastern Madagascar and La Réunion Island.

The Madagascar's weather service decided to declare the green alert for all districts from Antalaha to Mananjary. In La Réunion Island, local authorities will close many accesses and roads. In addition, school structures should not open on 5 March. The island is on early warning cyclonic since 2 March.