Madagascar: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Overview

Despite an overall improvement in the food security situation compared to last year, several fragile pockets remain, especially in the south. An estimated 730,500 people are severely food insecure (IPC phase 3 and 4) from June to July 2019. About 916,200 people (26 per cent of the rural population) are projected to be food insecure in the southern regions from August to December 2019, compared to 1.3 million in the previous year. The multi-sectoral humanitarian response and the good rainfall during the growing season have contributed to this decrease.

About 188,550 children under age 5 are likely to suffer acute malnutrition due to inadequate food intake, low food diversity, poor access to safe drinking water and high prevalence of diseases. Madagascar also continues to record widespread Fall Armyworm infestations and drought across the south-west of the island.