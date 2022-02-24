Madagascar: TSF remains active to respond to the fourth tropical storm in less than two months

Less than three weeks after Cyclone Batsirai wreaked havoc on the eastern coast of Madagascar, another powerful Cyclone, Emnati, hit the same area last night. TSF’s team has remained in Mananjary, one of the towns most affected by Batsirai, which has also been affected by Emnati.

During the past week, TSF carried out a total of 8 humanitarian calling operations covering different areas of the town, in order to offer to all the victims the possibility to make a call. “I’m very happy I’ve been able to contact my family after the cyclone because our house has been completely destroyed. I could also receive information from their side since they were also impacted by the cyclone,” Julienne, 79, victim of Cyclone Batsirai, explains. These calls allowed several people like Julienne to inform their relatives about their situation after the cyclone, to ask for financial help to reconstruct their houses and to organise with their families a new beginning after having lost everything. Beyond the psychological support, which remains essential in the face of such destruction, TSF’s mission is the only way for these people to ask and receive the concrete help they need to rebuild their lives in the town, or move to another place within the country. This morning, just a few hours after Emnati’s landfall, TSF has continued its support to the population by carrying out humanitarian calling operations.

In parallel, TSF remains operational in the On-Site Operations Coordination Centre (OSOCC), which is used as the workplace for the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) teams as well as all the other humanitarian organisations and local authorities active in Mananjary. “We always appreciate TSF’s support during emergencies because we know we can count on TSF’s professionalism. They make sure we can offer a reliable connection for all humanitarian partners to be able to work and share information about the situation, to advocate and be able to respond to the needs of the affected population,” explains Silke Banuelos Kuang, Team Leader for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Mananjary. Finally, in preparation for Cyclone Emnati’s landfall, TSF provided satellite equipment to different relief organisations in Mananjary to increase the security of their teams.

Emnati is now moving South-West and it is expected to leave the country tonight. Our team adapts the response in support to the affected community in coordination with the local authorities, the national disaster management agency (BNGRC), UNDAC and the other humanitarian organisations on the ground.