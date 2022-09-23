Madagascar: Tropical Storms and Cyclones - Operations Update #3, Emergency appeal N°: MDRMG018

This Emergency Appeal seeks CHF 4,000,000 and stands at 69 percent funding to date. Further funding contributions are needed to enable the Malagasy Red Cross Society (MRCS), with the support of the IFRC and other Movement partners, to continue with the preparedness efforts of and provide humanitarian assistance and protection to the 50,000 people affected by the effects of Tropical Storms and Cyclones that have affected Madagascar.

1. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the Crisis

The end of July 2022 marked 6 months since Madagascar has been affected by series of cyclones, storms, and heavy rains. According to OCHA (May 2022), six tropical weather systems hit Madagascar from January to April 2022, killing at least 214 people and affecting about 571,100 across the country.

On 17 January, Tropical Storm Ana arrived in Madagascar, bringing heavy rainfall and flooding that affected about 131,500 people and killed 55, mostly in the central and northern parts of the country. Subsequently, Tropical Cyclone Batsirai made landfall near Mananjary city on 5 February—affecting Atsimo Atsinanana, Vatovavy and Fitovinany regions—and Tropical Cyclone Emnati made landfall in Manakara town on 23 February, impacting the same areas.

The two cyclones affected 423,800 people, including 121 people killed by Batsirai and 15 by Emnati. In between the two cyclones, Tropical Storm Dumako impacted Madagascar on 15 February near Sainte Marie in Analanjirofo region, bringing flooding to north-eastern areas and causing 14 deaths. Tropical Storm Gombe then made landfall on 8 March with no significant damages, followed by moderate Tropical Storm Jasmine, which affected more than 4,800 people and killed 5 in the southern part of Madagascar after its arrival on 26 April.