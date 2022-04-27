Madagascar - Tropical Storm JASMINE, update (GDACS, MeteoFrance - La Reunion, Meteo Madagascar, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 April 2022)

After making landfall close to Toliara City (Atsimo-Andrefana Region, south-west Madagascar), tropical depression JASMINE is moving eastwards over southern Madagascar. On 27 April at 4.00 UTC, its centre was located inland, about 30 km north of Tsivory Commune (Anosy Region, southern Madagascar), with maximum sustained winds of 53 km/h. Rainfall, strong winds and high waves have been affecting south-eastern Madagascar. According to the media, one person died and three others went missing near Toliara, while a number of houses and roads sustained damage. JASMINE is forecast to reach the southern Indian Ocean as a Tropical Storm on the morning of 27 April, and further dissipate on 28 April. An operational centre has been established in Tulear on 26 April ahead of the landing. All sectors have been mobilized, a rapid assessment mission has been organized and a mapping of prepositioned stocks shared with the various stakeholders present in the area. The BNGRC has called for an ad hoc meeting of the afternoon of 27 April to consolidate the first damage related reports.