Madagascar - Tropical storm JASMINE, update (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2022)

The passage of Tropical Storm JASMINE on 26-27 April over southern Madagascar caused fatalities and damage. According to the Madagascar National Bureau of Disaster Risk Management (BNGRC)’s latest provisional damage report (April 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.), three people died, 7 people are missing, 197 people have been affected (56 households) and 88 people are displaced in an accommodation site (Gymnase Couvert de Toliara). Some 57 houses have been totally or partially destroyed.

JASMINE dissipated in the evening of 27 April, after entering the southern Indian Ocean.

On 28 April, heavy rainfall is expected to affect southern Madagascar, while on 29 April, light to locally moderate rainfall is expected over eastern Madagascar.