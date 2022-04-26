Madagascar - Tropical Storm JASMINE (GDACS, MeteoFrance - La Reunion, MeteoMadagascar, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 April 2022)

The newly formed Tropical Storm JASMINE is moving eastwards over the Mozambique Channel, towards the south-western coast of Madagascar. On 26 April at 4.00 UTC, its centre was located about 240 km east of Toliara City (Atsimo-Andrefana Region, south-west Madagascar), with maximum sustained winds of 116 km/h.

JASMINE is forecast to make landfall in the afternoon of 26 April in an area close to Toliara, with maximum sustained winds up to 105 km/h. After the landfall it is expected to weaken, dissipating on 27 April over Atsimo-Andrefana Region.