Madagascar - Tropical Storm DUMAKO (GDACS, MeteoFrance - La Reunion, MeteoMadagascar, BNGRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2022)

The newly formed Tropical Storm DUMAKO is moving westwards over the Indian Ocean, and on 14 February at 0.00 UTC its centre was located about 720 km east of the north-eastern coast of Madagascar, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (Tropical Storm).

DUMAKO is forecast to continue westwards over the Indian Ocean and to reach the coast of north-eastern Madagascar in the midday of 15 February, making landfall in an area between Sava and Analanjirofo Regions, with maximum sustained winds up to 85 km/h. After that, DUMAKO is expected to weaken to a tropical depression, while it moves west across northern Madagascar.

Madagascar has been heavily impacted by the passage of Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI on 5-6 February over central and southern areas of the country. The results of the first needs assessments will be communicated officially on 14 February by the Office of Risks and Disasters (BNGRC) in Madagascar.