Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone GOMBE (GDACS, Meteo France, Meteo Madagascar, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 March 2022)
- Tropical storm GOMBE, formed on 7 March over the Indian Ocean well off the coast of Madagascar, made landfall over southern Antsiranana Province (north-eastern Madagascar) in the late evening (UTC) of 7 March, with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h. On 8 March at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located inland in northern Toamasina Province, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h (tropical depression).
- GOMBE is expected to continue moving westward over northern Madagascar on 8 March, as a tropical depression. After that, it is forecast to continue moving west over the Mozambique Channel, strengthening, and it could approach the coastal area of central Nampula Province (Mozambique) in the morning of 11 March, as a tropical cyclone.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall and strong wind is forecast over northern Madagascar. Meteo Madagascar has issued a warning for strong wind over the whole coastal area of northern Madagascar.