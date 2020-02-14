Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone FRANCISCO (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo Madagascar, Meteo France La Reunion, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 14 Feb 2020 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone FRANCISCO re-formed in the Indian Ocean on 13 February, moving south-west towards the east of Madagascar. On 13 February, at 18.00 UTC, its centre was approx. 53 km east of Toamasina City (Atsinanana Region), with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h (tropical storm).
- FRANCISCO will make landfall in the afternoon of 14 February over the south-east coast of Atsinanana Region, close to Vatomandry City, with maximum sustained winds up to 93 km/h (tropical storm)before weakening to a tropical depression as it moves south-west.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast across central, central-east and south-east Madagascar.
- Meteo Madagascar has issued a red vigilance advisory for heavy rain over Toamasina, Brickaville, Mahanoro, and Vatomandry Districts (central-eastern Madagascar).