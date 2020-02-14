14 Feb 2020

Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone FRANCISCO (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo Madagascar, Meteo France La Reunion, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Feb 2020 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone FRANCISCO re-formed in the Indian Ocean on 13 February, moving south-west towards the east of Madagascar. On 13 February, at 18.00 UTC, its centre was approx. 53 km east of Toamasina City (Atsinanana Region), with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h (tropical storm).
  • FRANCISCO will make landfall in the afternoon of 14 February over the south-east coast of Atsinanana Region, close to Vatomandry City, with maximum sustained winds up to 93 km/h (tropical storm)before weakening to a tropical depression as it moves south-west.
  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast across central, central-east and south-east Madagascar.
  • Meteo Madagascar has issued a red vigilance advisory for heavy rain over Toamasina, Brickaville, Mahanoro, and Vatomandry Districts (central-eastern Madagascar).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.