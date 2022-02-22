Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone EMNATI, update (GDACS, Meteo Madagascar, BNGRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2022)

Tropical Cyclone EMNATI is moving south-west towards the central-eastern coast of Madagascar. On 21 February at 4.00 UTC, its centre was located 213 km east-northeast of Mahanoro City (Atsinanana Region) with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h as reported by Meteo Madagascar.

EMNATI is expected to continue moving south-west and it will make landfall between the cities of Mahanoro and Farafangana (eastern Fianarantsoa Province) on the evening of 22 February, with maximum sustained winds up to 170 km/h. On 23 February, it will cross southern Madagascar, particularly the Androy region and it will move over the southern Mozambique Channel. EMNATI will affect the same area hit by Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI that caused 121 fatalities.