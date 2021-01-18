Madagascar + 1 more
Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone Eloise (GDACS, JTWC, Media, MeteoFrance La Reunion, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 January 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone ELOISE formed over the Indian Ocean on 17 January and is moving west-south-west towards north-eastern Madagascar. On 18 January at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located 700 km north-east of Antalaha Commune (Sava Region), with maximum sustained wind of 83 km/h (tropical storm).
- ELOISE is forecast to strengthen as it moves south-west, reaching the Masoala Peninsula (north-eastern Madagascar) in the evening of 19 January, with maximum sustained wind up to 110 km/h (tropical storm).
- Heavy rainfall and strong wind are forecast over northern Madagascar from 19 January.
- The weather system could reach the Mozambique Channel on 20 - 21 January, potentially impacting Mozambique's coast, according to the National Meteorological Institute of Mozambique (INAM). INAM continues to monitor the phenomenon and has called on the population to follow meteorological warnings issued by national authorities.