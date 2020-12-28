Madagascar + 1 more
Madagascar - Tropical cyclone Chalane (DG ECHO, GDACS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 December 2020)
- Tropical cyclone Chalane hit the east coast of Madagascar on 27 December, and is forecast to follow a course that will take it across the Mozambique Channel in the direction of Beira.
- Over Madagascar, the cyclone’s maximum sustained wind speeds are 46 km/h, with gusts of 56 km/h. Chalane will speed up when it reaches open water reaching over 90 km/h as it approaches the Mozambican coast.
- Chalane could give a rainfall accumulation of 100 to 200 mm locally in the next days around its track.
- The Mozambican authorities are bracing for the cyclone taking precautionary measures and urging people to evacuate flood prone areas.