12 Dec 2019

Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone BELNA update (GDACS, BNGRC, UN OCHA, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Following Tropical Cyclone BELNA's passage over Soalala District (Boeny Region) on 9 November, 1 person is dead, 2 people are missing and 2,693 have been injured. The most affected regions are Boeny, Diana and Melaky.
  • According to the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management, 2,352 people have been displaced as a result, 12 houses have been destroyed, 650 damaged and 55 flooded.
  • National authorities and NGOs are planning to provide food and non-food items to those affected.
  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast across central and eastern Madagascar.

