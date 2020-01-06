Madagascar: Tropical Cyclone Belna Emergency Action Plan (EPoA) DREF Operation: MDRMG015 / Update n° 01, 30 December 2019

Summary of changes to the Emergency Plan of Action:

Following the approval of its Imminent Crisis DREF request, the Malagasy Red Cross (MRC) was able to start activities to prepare for the imminent impact of cyclone Belna as follows: information to the population, activities for the pre-positioning of stock (NFI Shelter and WASH) as close as possible to the expected point of impact.

The operation was initially launched to support preparedness activities prior to the landfall of the tropical cyclone. Therefore, the set of activities had to be planned to respond to the needs arose from the impact of the tropical cyclone. Based on the evaluations carried out and those that are still in progress and following the implementation of some of the programmed activities, it appears necessary to adapt and modify some objectives and activities. The operation update reflects changes on the scope of intervention to realities of the situation.

The need to mobilize more MRC volunteers and staff to the areas affected, and transport and logistics difficulties due to the remoteness of the affected areas and the lack of road infrastructure, transporting items pre-positioned in Majunga to the affected areas (Soalala and Besalampy) have significantly increased transport and logistics costs.

The different awareness campaigns and training have been restructured to meet the needs and capacity of MRC and the affected population.

Given the importance of ensuring data consistency, and consistent and reliable monitoring/reporting according to the standards of the MRC and IFRC, it is essential to strengthen the capacity of the MRC in this regard.

Given the changing operational scope, the operation update seeks three months extension to 7th March 2020. The activities calendar is updated corresponding to the extended timeframe of the operation. The updated budget of the EPoA according to the changes will be less than the amount currently allocated CHF 146,491 to CHF 118,528.

Up to now, the main activities that have been conducted by the MRC with the support of the IFRC and French RC-PIROI includes early warning and evacuation activities, needs assessments, preposition Shelter and WASH relief items for 500 households (HH), and the first distribution of NFI’s for 160 HH in Soalala. The current mid-term report does not reflect the use of DREF funds because the MRC has been using internal funds or other sources to fund the activities.