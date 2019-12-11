Madagascar-Tropical Cyclone BELNA (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 December 2019)
After Tropical Cyclone BELNA's passage over Soalala District (Boeny Region, west of Madagascar), 2 have died and at least 3 people are missing.
More than 14,000 people have been displaced in Soalala, while other 170 have been evacuated to sites in Mahajanga District. Buildings and infrastructure are damaged, including a protective dyke, which caused flooding in Soalala. Various government authorities and international partners are currently responding with food and relief items to assist the affected population.
BELNA is moving across central-southern Madagascar with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h but is forecast to weaken and dissipate this afternoon.
Heavy rain will continue to affect most of Madagascar over 11-13 December.