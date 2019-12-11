Madagascar-Tropical Cyclone BELNA (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 December 2019)

After Tropical Cyclone BELNA's passage over Soalala District (Boeny Region, west of Madagascar), 2 have died and at least 3 people are missing.

More than 14,000 people have been displaced in Soalala, while other 170 have been evacuated to sites in Mahajanga District. Buildings and infrastructure are damaged, including a protective dyke, which caused flooding in Soalala. Various government authorities and international partners are currently responding with food and relief items to assist the affected population.