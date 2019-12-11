11 Dec 2019

Madagascar-Tropical Cyclone BELNA (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Dec 2019 View Original

  • After Tropical Cyclone BELNA's passage over Soalala District (Boeny Region, west of Madagascar), 2 have died and at least 3 people are missing.

  • More than 14,000 people have been displaced in Soalala, while other 170 have been evacuated to sites in Mahajanga District. Buildings and infrastructure are damaged, including a protective dyke, which caused flooding in Soalala. Various government authorities and international partners are currently responding with food and relief items to assist the affected population.

  • BELNA is moving across central-southern Madagascar with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h but is forecast to weaken and dissipate this afternoon.

  • Heavy rain will continue to affect most of Madagascar over 11-13 December.

