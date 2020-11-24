Madagascar: Tropical Cyclone Belna DREF Operation n° MDRMG0155 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Tropical Cyclone Belna made landfall in the village of Amparafa - in the Soalala district of the Boeny region - on the north-west coast of Madagascar on 9 December 2019. It then rapidly weakened into a tropical depression and, as it continued southward through Madagascar, brought heavy rains.

According to the National Bureau for Disaster Risk Management (BNGRC) Flash Bulletin n°6 of 18 December 2019, some 2,996 people were affected as seen in below table, with Soalala district (Boeny region) and Besalampy district (Mélaky region) being the most severely affected regions by Tropical Cyclone Belna.

Soalala town's main hospital was flooded, affecting the availability of essential medical services in the town. The city experienced power outages as 12 electrical substations were damaged. There was a shortage of safe drinking water, as some water points and wells had been submerged.

At least 650 houses were damaged in the districts of Besalampy and Soalala. Several schools were equally affected, including 91 damaged classrooms and 39 destroyed in Ambatomainty, Besalampy, Mitsinjo and Soalala districts. In Mahajanga district, more than 170 people were evacuated and accommodated in shelter sites.

On 8 December 2019, prior to Tropical Cyclone (TC) Belna making landfall, IFRC launched a DREF Operation for CHF 146,491 to support preparedness actions by the National Society, targeting 2,500 people (500 households) with emergency activities planned to be implemented in the shelter, health and WASH sectors. Following the approval of the preparedness operation, the Malagasy Red Cross (MRC) was able to start activities to prepare for the impact of the cyclone including information to the population, pre-positioning of stock (NFI Shelter and WASH) as close as possible to the expected points of impact. In January 2020, an Operation Update was published to inform stakeholders of the progress in implementation and provide clarity on the needs following assessments conducted after the cyclone made landfall. The Operation update also allowed for a three-month timeframe extension of the operation, to ensure MRCS provided affected communities with the planned response package setup for them.