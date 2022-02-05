Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI, update (GDACS, French Red Cross, Meteo Madagascar, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 February 2022)

Tropical cyclone BATSIRAI is moving west-southwest towards the central-eastern coast of Madagascar. On 5 January at 08:00 UTC its centre was located about 220 km east of Vatomandry Town (Atsinanana Region, central-eastern Madagascar), with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h.

BATSIRAI is forecast to continue west-southwest toward Madagascar. It will make landfall over the central-eastern coast of Madagascar between Nosy-Varika and Mananjary in the late afternoon of 5 February with maximum sustained winds up to 165 km/h.

BATSIRAI will bring heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge across the central, eastern and south-eastern regions of Madagascar. A yellow alert is in effect over the aforementioned regions of Madagascar.

On 4 February 2022, the Government of Madagascar requested assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism through EU Member States/Participating States.