Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI update (DG ECHO, Meteo Madagascar) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 February 2022)

Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI made landfall with winds up to 200 km/h on the central-eastern coast of Madagascar next to the city of Mananjary on 5 February. After landing, the Tropical Cyclone has weakened and is now moving south-westward with winds of around 80 km/h. The central-southern parts of the island are expecting rainfall of 100 to 150 mm in the next 24 hours with local peaks of 200 mm. The water levels along the cyclone path are expected to peak between today and tomorrow. Flood warnings have been issued for the rivers Mananjary and Fiherenana. Following first reports, up to 250,000 people are affected and up to 40,000 have been displaced. Initial reports show that the cities of Mananjary, Fianarantsoa and Ambositra have been heavily affected and houses as well as infrastructure is severely damaged. DG ECHO is currently assessing the immediate needs and coordinating the possible EU assistance.