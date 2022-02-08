Madagascar + 1 more
Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI, update (DG ECHO, GDACS, MeteoFrance - La Reunion, Meteo Madagascar, BNGRC, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 February 2022)
- The number of casualties across central and southern Madagascar has increased after the passage of Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI on 5-6 February.
- According to the Office of Risks and Disasters (BNGRC), 21 people have died, 62,096 individuals have been displaced to 154 shelters, and up to 72,275 people have been affected. Damage has been reported to infrastructure and buildings, including 211 schools, which has affected more than 9,270 students.
- UN OCHA reports that relief efforts are underway and rapid assessments of the disaster have started.
- The European Commission is providing emergency assistance to the affected population in Madagascar. An EU Civil protection team of experts is being deployed to Madagascar to support the Government, to provide technical advice and to facilitate the coordination on site of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism assistance. In addition, France and Germany have offered emergency assistance via the Mechanism, following a request for assistance from Madagascar. Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR564), and produced 16 maps to support emergency responders with the damage assessment.
- BATSIRAI is currently moving southwards over the Mozambique Channel and on 8 February at 0.00 UTC its centre was about 300 km from the southern coast of Madagascar. Red warnings have been issued for high waves and strong winds over coastal southern Madagascar.