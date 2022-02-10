Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, Meteo Madagascar, BNGRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 February 2022)

The number of fatalities across Madagascar continues to increase, after the passage of tropical cyclone BATSIRAI on 5-6 February. The Office of Risks and Disasters (BNGRC) reports, as of 10 February, 92 fatalities, of which 71 in Ikongo District (Fitovinany Region, central-eastern Madagascar). BNGRC also reports nearly 62,000 displaced and more than 112,100 affected people. The Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated on 5 February in rapid mapping mode (EMSR564) and has produced 11 satellite maps so far. Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over south-eastern, central and northern Madagascar.