Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI update (DG ECHO, GDACS, Meteo Madagascar, BNGRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 February 2022)
After the passage of Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI on 5-6 February, as reported by the Office of Risks and Disasters (BNGRC), approximately 94,150 individuals have been affected and the large majority is displaced, while about 14,374 houses, 885 schools and 59 medical facilities have been damaged or destroyed by strong winds or floodwater caused by heavy rainfall.
On 9-10 February, a team of experts dedicated to humanitarian response including ECHO technical experts, humanitarian organisations staff, and Civil Protection experts (France, Sweden, Italy, Finland, and the Netherlands) with an Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) liaison officer are expected to arrive in Madagascar by two EU Humanitarian Airbridge.
Light to locally moderate rainfall is forecast on 9-11 February over northern Madagascar.