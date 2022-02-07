Madagascar - Tropical cyclone BATSIRAI, update (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, BNGRC, MeteoMadagascar, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 February 2022)

After the passage of tropical cyclone BATSIRAI on 5-6 February over central and southern Madagascar, preliminary reports state at least 20 fatalities, 69,000 people displaced in shelters including people preventively evacuated and 9,271 children out of school. Various infrastructure damages are reported, including the main access road to the East. Several towns have sustained damage, power and waters supply have been disrupted in Mananjary City. Most affected Regions are reported in the East side of the country. Multi-sectoral rapid assessment and aerial survey are ongoing. BATSIRAI is moving south-westwards over the Mozambique Channel.