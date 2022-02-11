Madagascar
Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI, update (BNGRC, Meteo Madagascar) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 February 2022)
- After the passage of Tropical Cyclone BATSIRAI over central and southern Madagascar, the number of fatalities reached 94 people, while 30,819 others are still displaced in 117 evacuation centres as reported by the Office of Risks and Disasters (BNGRC).
- In addition, more than 116,000 people have been affected, at least 8,200 houses destroyed, and more than 2,700 damaged.
- The Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service was activated on 5 February in rapid mapping mode (EMSR564), and 18 maps have been produced so far.
- On 11-12 February, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over south-eastern and most parts of eastern Madagascar.