06 Jan 2018

Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone AVA Update (GDACS, JTWC, National authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 January 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Jan 2018 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone AVA continued moving toward the eastern coast of Madagascar. On 5 January at 00:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 155 km north-east of Toamasina city with maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h.
  • Over the next 12 hours, it is forecast to continue moving southwest toward eastern coast of Madagascar, slightly strengthening. It could to reach the coast south of Toamasina city on 5 January in the afternoon/evening (UTC) with maximum sustained winds of 155-165 km/h. AVA is then forecast to continue moving south along the eastern coast of the country.
  • Over the next 48 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge could affect northern and eastern regions.
  • Red alerts (Meteo Madagascar) are in effect for Analanjirofo, Atsinanana and Alaotra Mangoro regions.

