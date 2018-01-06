Madagascar - Tropical Cyclone AVA Update (GDACS, JTWC, National authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 January 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 06 Jan 2018 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone AVA continued moving toward the eastern coast of Madagascar. On 5 January at 00:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 155 km north-east of Toamasina city with maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h.
- Over the next 12 hours, it is forecast to continue moving southwest toward eastern coast of Madagascar, slightly strengthening. It could to reach the coast south of Toamasina city on 5 January in the afternoon/evening (UTC) with maximum sustained winds of 155-165 km/h. AVA is then forecast to continue moving south along the eastern coast of the country.
- Over the next 48 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge could affect northern and eastern regions.
- Red alerts (Meteo Madagascar) are in effect for Analanjirofo, Atsinanana and Alaotra Mangoro regions.