Madagascar
Madagascar – Severity of drought (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 November 2021)
- A DG ECHO and EU Delegation Joint visit to the Grand Sud in Madagascar took place from 15 to 25 November 2021. The mission visited three districts in the two most affected regions by the drought related to climate change and lack of investments in the Grand Sud.
- The scarce or delayed rains are insufficient for minimum local crop production and keep the rivers dry. The drought continues and the communities are now entering the lean season. The prevalence of moderate and severe acute malnutrition observed are already above emergency thresholds in some communities, when the peak of the crisis is expected only in March/April 2022.
- Between October - December 2021, around 1.31 million people are in IPC3 and higher, over 480,000 in IPC4 and nearly 28,000 in IPC5.
- DG ECHO is funding World Food Programme (WFP) for the food assistance, UNICEF for the nutrition and water and sanitation services and Action contra la Faim (ACF) to reinforce health and nutrition services though mobile clinics.