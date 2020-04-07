Madagascar Preparedness Quarterly update, March 2020

Highlights

• February 2020 was marked by the convening of the Logistics Sectorial Group (LSG) global meeting. This event was based on discussions pertaining to the lessons learned of the previous emergency caused by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) in the north of the country . This meeting was also the opportunity to present several points on how to improve continuously coordination, communication and visibility of the GSL. The meeting minutes is available on the dedicated Global Logistics Cluster web page.

• A Logistics Capacity Map (National Level) was created (on Google map basis) and shared within the LSG network. This map was developed as a key tool in order to centralise all key logistics information and data that the humanitarian community in the country can use to make quick and good decisions, prior to, and during crises.

• In the end of March 2020, UPS (WFP global partnership) have released 97K$ to support Country Capacity Strenghtening activities. The project timeline covers the period June to December 2020.