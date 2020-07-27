Madagascar Preparedness Quarterly Update, June 2020

Highlights

COVID-19 response in April 2020: support to the facilitation offree air transport (Mission Aviation Fellowship) for sending Health Ministry Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)around the country, and also supportof the Centre National Opérationnel et Stratégique de Surveillance Epidémiologique (CNOSS)for collecting medical samplesfrom remote provinces. This support was facilitated by the Bureau National de Gestion des Risques et des Catastrophes (BNGRC)and the Aviation Civile de Madagascar(ACM).

Joint advocacy with Johannesburg Regional Bureau (RBJ) of the World Food Programmeforreceiving Civil Aviation Authorities and the Ministry of Foreign Affairsapprovals to operate in Madagascar. A first authorisation has been allowed by the governement authorities and a first flight attempt is expected early July2020.

Support to develop Logistics Information Management (IM)tools in collaboration with the Health Ministry/Direction de la Pharmacie, des Laboratoires et de la Médecine Traditionnelle(DPLMT) and with operational partners in Health Sector, to centralise COVID-19 PPE, medications, supplies and equipment status.