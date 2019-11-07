Madagascar Preparedness Quarterly update, July - September 2019

Highlights

• A fleet and stock management SOP was produced and presented to the BNGRC for their approval and implementation.

• In support to the stock management SOP, a first session of an inventory exercise was conducted by BNGRC with WFP support in BNGRC’s warehouse in Antananarivo.

• A joint MoU WFP/BNGRC was established and signed in order to strengthen logistics coordination mechanisms at Regional and National levels. This MoU is part of a strategic document aligned with WFP CSP (2019-2024).

• A Web based stock and asset management platform that will be handed over to BNGRC once functional and signed off was developed.

• WFP Madagascar Country Capacity Strengthening strategy (logistics) has been finalised and signed off by WFP’s management.