Madagascar Preparedness Quarterly update, April-June 2019

Highlights

• The first ever LRT training conducted in French was organised in June in Tamatave and attended by 24 participants representing 13 organisations.

• An International Emergency Preparedness Officer, Patrick Sautron, wasrecruited and started working with the team to coordinate Madagascar preparedness activities.

• A Logistics Capacity Assessment was launched in Fénerive Est, which is one of the five high risk Regions where Regional Logistics Working Groups are implemented. Report available here in French.