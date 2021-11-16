Madagascar Plan to reach 500,000 people at risk of famine

In the Grand Sud of Madagascar, 500,000 people are facing emergency or worse levels of food insecurity, 28,000 of which are already in famine-like conditions; an additional 800,000 people are in crisis levels. Madagascar is experiencing the worst drought in 40 years; households are also affected by high prices of staple-foods, and outbreaks of crop and livestock diseases.

WFP aims to reach one million vulnerable people in the Grand Sud region with emergency food assistance, combined with supplementary food to prevent malnutrition and malnutrition treatment for children under five.

For 2021, WFP requires US$ 99.3 million to implement its current operations. In 2022, WFP will require US$ 113.3 million to continue saving lives of the most vulnerable communities, continue with nutrition support and school meals, scale up its resilience programmes and provide common services to the entire humanitarian community.