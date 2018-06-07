07 Jun 2018

Madagascar: Plague (Epidemic) Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update MDRMG013 Update no. 2

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 01 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.72 MB)

The Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 2.19 million Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support the Malagasy Red Cross (MRCS) to deliver assistance to some 1.2 million people over 15 months (to December 2018) and contribute to the reduction in mortality and morbidity due to the plague outbreak in 10 priority regions through effective prevention, response and capacity building activities. The appeal timeframe was initially for 9 months but due to the need to continue post-epidemic and prevention activities, the operation is being extended over 15 months. The focus of the appeal remains on health promotion through Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA) for behaviour change, Community Based Surveillance (CBS) to help detect any unusual health problems and refer suspicious plague cases to existing health structures. The Plague Treatment Unit (PTU), which was operational from November 2017, was closed in April 2018. Vector control, sanitation and hygiene support activities have also been key to fighting pests and rodents and capacity building activities and training have and are to continue in PSS (Psychosocial Support) and initial training in Safe and Dignified Burials (SDB) is still to take place during the extension period to prepare a core team of staff and volunteers in case the need arises.
Click here for details available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Funding Status: the funding to date stands at 74%.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.