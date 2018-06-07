Madagascar: Plague (Epidemic) Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update MDRMG013 Update no. 2

The Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 2.19 million Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support the Malagasy Red Cross (MRCS) to deliver assistance to some 1.2 million people over 15 months (to December 2018) and contribute to the reduction in mortality and morbidity due to the plague outbreak in 10 priority regions through effective prevention, response and capacity building activities. The appeal timeframe was initially for 9 months but due to the need to continue post-epidemic and prevention activities, the operation is being extended over 15 months. The focus of the appeal remains on health promotion through Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA) for behaviour change, Community Based Surveillance (CBS) to help detect any unusual health problems and refer suspicious plague cases to existing health structures. The Plague Treatment Unit (PTU), which was operational from November 2017, was closed in April 2018. Vector control, sanitation and hygiene support activities have also been key to fighting pests and rodents and capacity building activities and training have and are to continue in PSS (Psychosocial Support) and initial training in Safe and Dignified Burials (SDB) is still to take place during the extension period to prepare a core team of staff and volunteers in case the need arises.

Click here for details available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Funding Status: the funding to date stands at 74%.