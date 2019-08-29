Madagascar: Plague (Epidemic) Emergency Plan of Action Final Report n° MDRMG013

The Emergency Appeal launched on 6 October 2017 sought a total of 2.19 million Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to support the Malagasy Red Cross (MRCS) to deliver assistance to some 960,000 people in seven regions over a 19 month period (to April 2019) and contribute to the reduction of mortality and morbidity due to the plague outbreak through effective prevention, response and capacity building activities.

The timeframe was initially for 9 months but due to the need to continue post-epidemic and prevention activities, the operation was extended twice, firstly for 6 months, with an end date of 31 December 2018, and for the second time to cover the whole 2018-2019 plague season until the end of April 2019. The focus of the final extension period was on preparation for the next epidemic and to ensure project continuity, sustainability and strong community engagement.

Click here for details available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) http://adore.ifrc.org/Download.aspx?FileId=178925

Summary of major revisions made to EpoA:

August 2017: First death was recorded of a patient infected with plague in Madagascar.

September 2017: MRCS responded with initial actions in sensitization, identification of suspected cases and training in communities affected.

October 2017: 1,000,000 Swiss francs was allocated from the IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF). Surge was deployed including a Field Assessment and Coordination Team (FACT), Head of Emergency Operations, Regional Disaster Response Teams (RDRT) and IFRC-led Emergency Response Unit (ERU). The IFRC launched an emergency appeal for 5.5 million Swiss francs, covering 10 affected regions.

December 2017: Operations Update was published, the budget was reviseddown inline with the decreased caseload and focused on effective prevention, response and capacity building activities. MRCS governance election from 20th November to 13th December 2018 slowed planning of the activities and the implementation of plague field activities. Some of the activities planned to begin on December 2017 were reported to have begun on January 2018.