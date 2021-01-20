Madagascar, Mozambique, Zimbabwe - Tropical Cyclone ELOISE update (UN OCHA, GDACS, JTWC, Meteo Madagascar, MeteoFrance La Reunion, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 January 2021)

Tropical cyclone ELOISE made landfall close to the coastal town of Antalaha (south-eastern Antsiranana Province, northern Madagascar) on 19 January, with maximum sustained wind up to 95 km/h.

ELOISE is forecast to continue south-west crossing the Provinces of Toamasina and Mahajanga (northern Madagascar) on 20-21 January. After that, it will strengthen moving across the Mozambique Channel and it could make landfall over southern Mozambique on 23-24 January.

National authorities and humanitarian partners are conducting response emergency mechanisms both in Madagascar and in Mozambique.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall and strong wind are forecast over most of central-northern Madagascar. Red alerts for imminent danger are in effect for several regions of north-eastern Madagascar.