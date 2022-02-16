Madagascar, Mozambique - Tropical Storm DUMAKO, update ( GDACS, Meteo Madagascar, BNGRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 February 2022)

DUMAKO crossed Nosy Boraha Island and made landfall over the Soanierana Ivongo District area (Analanjirofo Region) approximately at 12.00 UTC bringing heavy rain and strong winds. On 16 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located inland about 20 km north-west of Anjiamavo Town (Betsiboka Region, northern-central Madagascar), with maximum sustained winds of 42 km/h (tropical depression). DUMAKO is forecast to cross north-western Madagascar on the morning of 16 February, after that it will move over the Mozambique Channel, and will approach the north-eastern coast of Mozambique on 17-18 February, with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h. On 16-17 February, heavy rain and moderate to strong winds are forecast over the area of Analanjirofo, Mandritsara, Andilamena, Amparafaravola, Ambatondrazaka, Brickaville, Toamasina I-II where a post-hazard vigilance is in effect, as reported by Meteo Madagascar.