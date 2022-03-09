Madagascar, Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone GOMBE, update (GDACS, Meteo France, Meteo Madagascar, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2022)

Tropical cyclone GOMBE continued westward and passed over northern Madagascar (particularly northern Toamasina, and Mahajanga Provinces) on 8 March, as a tropical depression. On 9 March at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located over the Mozambique Channel, approximately 580 km east of the coastal area of southern Nampula Province (northern Mozambique), with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (tropical storm).

GOMBE is forecast to continue westward over the Mozambique Channel on 9-11 March, further strengthening. After that, it is forecast to made landfall over the southern Nampula Province (south of Liupo Town) on 11 March in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 210 km/h (tropical cyclone).