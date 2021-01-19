Madagascar, Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone ELOISE update (GDACS, JTWC, Meteo Madagascar, MeteoFrance La Reunion, NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 January 2021)

Tropical cyclone ELOISE is moving south-west over the Indian Ocean, approaching the north-eastern coast of Madagascar. On 18 January, its centre was located approximately 300 km north-east of Antalaha Commune (Sava Region), with maximum sustained wind of 93 km/h. ELOISE is forecast to make landfall over the Masoala Peninsula, in an area south of Antalaha, in the evening of 19 January, with maximum sustained wind up to 95 km/h (tropical storm). After crossing northern Madagascar, ELOISE could enter the Mozambique Channel on 21 January, and move towards Mozambique, strengthening. In Madagascar, national authorities, and humanitarian partners are coordinating preparedness activities. Red alerts for imminent danger have been issued for several districts in Sava, Sofia and Analanjirofo Regions (north-eastern Madagascar). Strong wind and heavy rainfall are forecast over northern and central Madagascar from 19 January.