Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe - Tropical Storm ANA, update (GDACS, UN OCHA, UN News, International Disaster Charter, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 January 2022)

The passage of ANA on 22-25 January over central-northern Madagascar, northern Mozambique and southern Malawi with heavy rainfall caused rivers overflow, floods and landslides resulting in casualties and widespread damage.

In Madagascar, as of 25 January, 34 fatalities, 35,260 evacuated people in 62 displacement sites, over 6,800 damaged houses and more than 62,000 affected people had been reported.

In Mozambique, five fatalities, 66 injured people, 660 damaged houses and 4,000 affected people across Nampula, Zambezia, Tete and Cabo Delgado Provinces are reported.

In Malawi, in Nsanje district some 45,000 people are affected, houses collapsed, leaving displaced people in the Southern Region, in particular, the Mulanje City area.