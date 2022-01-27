Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe - Tropical Storm ANA, update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, BNGRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 January 2022)

Following the passage of the tropical storm ANA, in Madagascar, at least 41 people have died, more than 110,000 people are affected in seven regions and almost 72,000 are displaced. 90 accommodation sites are hosting 55,859 persons. The Analamanga region is the epicentre of the damage, where 8,927 housing units were flooded.

In Mozambique, some 45,400 people are affected, 99 people injured and 15 people died. A total of 7,315 private houses partially destroyed, out of which 2,765 were totally destroyed. 12 health centres and 346 classrooms have been affected, which impacted 27,383 students.

In Malawi, at least 11 people died, 107 were injured and nearly 217,000 people affected. In Chikwawa district, 10,159 people are hosted in 44 camps. Major identified needs are: food, clean water, NFIs, shelter, health system support, reconstruction of affected infrastructure.