Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi - Tropical Storm ANA, update (GDACS, UN OCHA, JTWC, INGD, BNGRC, INAM, Meteo Madagascar) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 January 2022)
- Tropical storm ANA made landfall in the area of Angoche District (southern Nampula Province, bordering with eastern Zambezia Province, northern Mozambique) on late morning (UTC) of 24 January, with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h. On the afternoon of 24 January and on the early morning of 25 January, it continued moving westward across Zambezia and southern Malawi, further weakening and dissipating.
- In Mozambique, INGD reports, as of 25 January, two fatalities and 49 injured people across Zambezia, due to the passage of ANA.
- In Madagascar, the number of fatalities due to heavy rainfall since 17 January (caused by the passage of an intertropical convergence zone and the moderate tropical depression ANA) has increased to 34, according to BNGRC and UN OCHA. Same sources also reports nearly 39,000 evacuated people in 63 emergency shelters and a total of over 64,300 affected people.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Madagascar, the whole Mozambique and most of Malawi. Locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Madagascar and central Mozambique.