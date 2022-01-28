Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi - Tropical Storm ANA, update (GDACS, BNGRC, INGD, DODMA, Copernicus EMSR559, Copernicus EMSR561) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2022)

The number of fatalities (nearly 90 people) in northern and central Madagascar, northern Mozambique and southern Malawi continues to increase.

In Madagascar, the number of people impacted by heavy rains and flooding is now 129,720 people, including 55,362 people currently displaced in 98 sites according to the Office of Risks and Disasters (BNGRC). Out of the 72 000 displaced people reported yesterday, about 20 000 people have begun to return home as water is receding.

In Mozambique, Search and rescue operations are ongoing. According to UNICEF, some 45,000 people are likely to need humanitarian assistance in Nampula, Zambezia, Tete, Niassa, Sofala and Manica provinces.

In Malawi; 91,742 households have been affected and over 50,000 people (17,447 households) have been displaced. The Copernicus satellite rapid mapping was activated on 25 January for Madagascar (EMSR559), and on 27 January for Malawi (EMSR561), to support the damage assessment.