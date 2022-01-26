Madagascar: Medair responds to severe flooding in capital city

Lausanne, Switzerland – January 26, 2022 – Over the past week, relentless rain due to Tropical Storm Ana has caused severe flooding and landslides in Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital city, as well as neighbouring districts.

More than 95,000 thousand people have been impacted so far, 61,427 of which have been displaced from their homes. As of January 25, 34 people were reported to have died. 103 temporary sites have been set up across the city, each hosting between 250 and 7,500 displaced people.

Medair, an international emergency relief organisation active in Madagascar since 2002, is deploying its Emergency Response Teams across several sites, in collaboration with Malagasy authorities and other humanitarian agencies on the ground.

“Most of the displaced people come from some of poorest neighbourhoods of the capital”, said Evelyn SpeichBaer, Medair’s Madagascar Director. “They have had to leave their homes suddenly, unable to take anything with them. Our immediate priority is to assess and respond to their most urgent needs, such as shelter, safedrinking water, appropriate sanitation facilities, or warm meals.”

In partnership with Madagascar’s National Office of Disaster Management (BNGRC), Medair has also facilitated the use of its emergency hotline #930, a phone number people can call free-of-charge to report their situation and any damages.

“This latest emergency adds to the many challenges Madagascar is currently confronted with,” notes SpeichBaer. “In the south of the country, the population is facing a severe hunger crisis, unlike anything we have seen in the past 40 years; while in the north and now in the capital city, we are facing tropical storms, flooding and landslides. All of this in the context of a global pandemic. People here need urgent support.”

For media Media enquiries should be directed to: