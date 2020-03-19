Madagascar: Measles Outbreak Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report DREF n° MDRMG014

The major donors and partners of the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) included the Red Cross Societies and governments of Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, German, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as Director General European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) and Blizzard Entertainment, Mondelez International Foundation, and Fortive Corporation and other corporate and private donors. The Canadian Government contributed in replenishing the DREF for this operation. On behalf of Malagasy Red Cross Society (MRCS), the IFRC would like to extend gratitude to all for their generous contributions.

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In July 2018, the first case of measles was notified in the urban health centre of the district of Antananarivo Renivohitra in Madagascar. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 4 October 2018 to 7 January 2019, 19,539 measles cases and 39 “facilitybased” deaths (case fatality ratio: 0.2%) were reported by the Ministry of Public Health (MoH) of Madagascar. Cases were reported from 66 of 114 total districts in all 22 regions of Madagascar.

In February 2019 (weeks 7 to 8), an overall 774 new cases were recorded in 3 newly affected districts including ANDILAMENA (145 cases in week 7 and 167 cases in week 8); MAHAJANGA II (142 cases in week 7 and 241 cases in week 8) and MAHANORO (22 cases in week 7 and 57 cases in week 8).

This DREF operation was launched on 28 March 2019, targeting an overall 1,946,656 people (524,868 children for immunization and 1,421,788 people for sensitization) in the 10 districts including Manandriana, Tsiroanomandidy,

Anjozorobe, Mahanoro, Brickaville, Mahajanga II, Faratsiho, Vangaindrano, Farafangana and Miarinarivo. This target represents 13.71 per cent of the total population (14,195,141 people) of the 67 districts in 22 regions which were agreed with the Ministry of Health for intervention with the aim of reducing mortality due to the measles outbreak by supporting mass vaccination campaign through social mobilization activities in coordination with the Ministry of Health, UNICEF, WHO while improving community monitoring and reporting