05 Dec 2019

Madagascar, Mayotte, Comoros, Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone TWO (Meteo France La Reunion, JTWC, UN OCHA, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone TWO formed over the southern Indian Ocean on 1 December, moving south-west towards Madagascar. On 5 December at 6.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 550 km north of the northern coast of Madagascar, with maximum sustained winds of 64 km/h.
  • TWO will continue south-west strengthening and is expected to pass between the north-west coast of Madagascar and east Mayotte on 7-8 December.
  • For the next 48 hours, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in northern Madagascar, north-eastern Mozambique, Mayotte and the Comoros.
  • The Meteorological Department of Mozambique has issued an alert for heavy rain and strong winds over the central and northern regions of the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.