Madagascar, Mayotte, Comoros, Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone TWO (Meteo France La Reunion, JTWC, UN OCHA, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 05 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone TWO formed over the southern Indian Ocean on 1 December, moving south-west towards Madagascar. On 5 December at 6.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 550 km north of the northern coast of Madagascar, with maximum sustained winds of 64 km/h.
- TWO will continue south-west strengthening and is expected to pass between the north-west coast of Madagascar and east Mayotte on 7-8 December.
- For the next 48 hours, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in northern Madagascar, north-eastern Mozambique, Mayotte and the Comoros.
- The Meteorological Department of Mozambique has issued an alert for heavy rain and strong winds over the central and northern regions of the country.