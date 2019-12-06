Madagascar, Mayotte, Comoros, Mozambique, La Reunion, Mauritius - Tropical Cyclones BELNA and AMBALI update (GDACS, Meteo France La Reunion, JTWC, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 06 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Tropical cyclone BELNA is strengthening as it moves southwest towards the Mozambique Channel. On 6 December at 6.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 470 km north of the northern coast of Madagascar with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.
- On 7-8 December, BELNA will continue south-west across the Mozambique Channel passing between Madagascar and Mayotte, after that, on 8 December evening it will make landfall in the north-western coast of Madagascar close to Soalala Town (Soalala District, Boeny Region).
- Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone AMBALI, formed over south-western Indian Ocean on 2 December, is moving south-west offshore toward Mauritius. On 6 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 1,200 km north-east of Mauritius with maximum sustained winds of 250 km/h. On the forecast track, AMBALI will continue moving south-west, weakening.
- For the next 48 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are expected in northern Madagascar, north-eastern Mozambique, Mayotte and Comoros while moderate rain is forecast over Mauritius and La Reunion.