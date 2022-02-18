Madagascar, Mauritius, La Réunion - Tropical Cyclone EMNATI (GDACS, Meteo France La Reunion, Mauritius Met Service, Meteo Madagascar, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2022)

A new tropical cyclone named EMNATI formed over the central Indian Ocean on 16 February and is moving west-southwestwards over central Madagascar. On 18 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located 660 km north of Rodrigues Island (Mauritius), with maximum sustained winds of 106 km/h (tropical storm).

EMNATI is forecast to continue west-southwest, it will pass north of the Mascarene Islands on 19-20 February and it could approach central Madagascar on 22 February. On 15 February, tropical storm DUMAKO, hit central Madagascar, affecting at least 5,100 people.