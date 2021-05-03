Madagascar
Madagascar - Madagascar – Food and nutrition crisis (DG ECHO, WFP, UNICEF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 May 2021)
- Madagascar is facing a seriously deteriorating humanitarian situation, which will deepen in severity during the coming months.
- A sharp deterioration is seen in the nutrition situation with wasting that has almost doubled, from 9.2% in December 2020 to 16.5% in April 2021.
- Recent World Food Programme (WFP) estimates show dramatic crop losses this year after several years of drought and desperately poor harvests. Food security crisis needs to be addressed more effectively with food ration and cash transfer (where applicable) in sufficient quantity, coverage and time. Currently WFP is targeting about 700,000 people with ½ ration and limited impact on reverting the situation.
- Preliminary results of the on-going SMART survey will be disseminated for each district separately as soon as ready, beginning with emergency districts. This will facilitate decision-making process while waiting for full report in June.