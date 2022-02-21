Madagascar + 1 more
Madagascar, La Réunion - Tropical Cyclone EMNATI (GDACS, Meteo Madagascar, Meteo France La Reunion, BNGRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2022)
- On 20-21 February, Tropical Cyclone EMNATI passed approximately 370 km north of La Réunion and is currently moving south-west, towards central Madagascar. On 21 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located 490 km east of Toamasina City (central-eastern Madagascar) with maximum sustained winds of 190 km/h.
- The Interdepartmental Crisis Management Operational Centre (COGIC) reports 25,800 families affected by water disruptions and 7,000 others without power supply in La Réunion.
- EMNATI is expected to continue moving south-west and it will make landfall in an area between the cities of Vatomandry and Farafangana (central-southern Madagascar) on the morning of 22 February, with maximum sustained winds up to 180 km/h, as reported by Meteo Madagascar. Later on 22 February, it will cross southern Madagascar.
- On 21-22 February, heavy rain and strong winds are forecast across most parts of central and southern Madagascar (under yellow warnings for cyclones) and La Réunion.
- Furthermore, following the passage of DUMAKO over central-northern Madagascar on 15 February, 14 people have died, more than 4,300 were displaced and almost 9,560 affected.