16 Oct 2019

Madagascar: IPC Analysis of Food Insecurity and Acute Malnutrition South and South East March 2019 ‐ March 2020 (Published in July 2019)

Report
from Government of Madagascar, Integrated Food Security Phase Classification
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.95 MB)

How severe, how many, and when?

Up to July 2019, SEVEN of THIRTEEN analyzed Districts are classified in IPC phase 3 (Crisis‐ IPC Acute Food Insecurity). 730,522 people, including 134,595 in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) are estimated to be facing severe acute food insecurity. They represent 21% of the population of the areas analyzed (13 districts). 188,550 children are likely to suffer from acute malnutrition, with 35,393 severe cases located in the 12 districts analyzed based on the combined prevalence of the three forms of acute malnutrition from SMART surveys.

Where and who?

The Districts of Ambovombe, Beloha, Tsihombe, Amboasary, Ampanihy, and Betioky are facing both acute food insecurity‐phase 3 (crisis) and acute malnutrition‐phase 3 (serious). Bekily is classified in IPC Phase 4 (Critical ‐ IPC Acute Malnutrition), the District of Toliara II is in IPC phase 3 (Serious ‐ IPC Acute Malnutrition), and the 5 communes of Taolagnaro are classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis ‐ IPC Acute Food Insecurity).
Compared to the results of the last IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis in October 2018, the food security situation in Beloha and Ampanihy districts has significantly improved. The improvement can be attributed in part to humanitarian intervention packages carried out in these two districts: Beloha moved from IPC Phase 4 to IPC Phase 3 with the proportion of households in Phase 3 and 4 falling from 67% in 2018 to 25% in June 2019. The District of Ampanihy was projected to be in IPC Phase 4 but its current phasing is maintained in Phase 3.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.