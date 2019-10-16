Madagascar: IPC Analysis of Food Insecurity and Acute Malnutrition South and South East March 2019 ‐ March 2020 (Published in July 2019)

How severe, how many, and when?

Up to July 2019, SEVEN of THIRTEEN analyzed Districts are classified in IPC phase 3 (Crisis‐ IPC Acute Food Insecurity). 730,522 people, including 134,595 in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) are estimated to be facing severe acute food insecurity. They represent 21% of the population of the areas analyzed (13 districts). 188,550 children are likely to suffer from acute malnutrition, with 35,393 severe cases located in the 12 districts analyzed based on the combined prevalence of the three forms of acute malnutrition from SMART surveys.

Where and who?

The Districts of Ambovombe, Beloha, Tsihombe, Amboasary, Ampanihy, and Betioky are facing both acute food insecurity‐phase 3 (crisis) and acute malnutrition‐phase 3 (serious). Bekily is classified in IPC Phase 4 (Critical ‐ IPC Acute Malnutrition), the District of Toliara II is in IPC phase 3 (Serious ‐ IPC Acute Malnutrition), and the 5 communes of Taolagnaro are classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis ‐ IPC Acute Food Insecurity).

Compared to the results of the last IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis in October 2018, the food security situation in Beloha and Ampanihy districts has significantly improved. The improvement can be attributed in part to humanitarian intervention packages carried out in these two districts: Beloha moved from IPC Phase 4 to IPC Phase 3 with the proportion of households in Phase 3 and 4 falling from 67% in 2018 to 25% in June 2019. The District of Ampanihy was projected to be in IPC Phase 4 but its current phasing is maintained in Phase 3.