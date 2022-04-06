Madagascar
Madagascar - HungerMapLIVE: Year in Review: Food Insecurity in 2021, January 2022
Attachments
The HungerMapLIVE tracks core indicators of acute hunger in real-time, including indicators of household food consumption, livelihood changes and other contextual factors. The HungerMapLIVE also tracks key drivers of food insecurity, such as conflict, COVID-19 and climate variability. This Year in Review details the food security situation in Madagascar and how it evolved over the course of 2021.